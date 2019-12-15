Australia shares set to begin week higher on trade deal cheer; NZ inches up

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street indexes that rose after the United States and China agreed to an initial trade deal. On Friday, Washington agreed to reduce some tariffs on Chinese goods and suspend additional ones that were set to kick in on Sunday, in exchange for increased Chinese purchases of U.S. farm products and other goods. The local share price index futures rose 0.6% or 39 points, a 42.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.04% or 4.38 points by 2125 GMT. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)