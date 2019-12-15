Financials
December 15, 2019 / 9:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to begin week higher on trade deal cheer; NZ inches up

1 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street indexes that rose after
the United States and China agreed to an initial trade deal.
    On Friday, Washington agreed to reduce some tariffs on
Chinese goods and suspend additional ones that were set to kick
in on Sunday, in exchange for increased Chinese purchases of
U.S. farm products and other goods.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6% or 39
points, a 42.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.04%
or 4.38 points by 2125 GMT.


 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below