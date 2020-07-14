Market News
July 14, 2020 / 10:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to chase Wall Street higher, NZ up

1 Min Read

    July 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are tipped to open
higher on Wednesday, chasing Wall Street where materials and
energy stocks helped major indices close higher on Tuesday.
    Reports of a "productive" first round of trade talks with
Britain were also likely to boost sentiment, despite Australian
states tightening restrictions to contain a fresh coronavirus
outbreak.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5%, a
0.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
to 11,531.43 points in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
