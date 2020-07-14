Australia shares set to chase Wall Street higher, NZ up

July 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are tipped to open higher on Wednesday, chasing Wall Street where materials and energy stocks helped major indices close higher on Tuesday. Reports of a "productive" first round of trade talks with Britain were also likely to boost sentiment, despite Australian states tightening restrictions to contain a fresh coronavirus outbreak. The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 0.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,531.43 points in early trade. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)