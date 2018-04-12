FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares set to climb, NZ rises in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 13 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to rise
on Friday, tracking Wall Street, which ended higher on strong
earnings expectations and easing geopolitical concerns as U.S.
President Donald Trump suggested a military strike on Syria may
not be imminent.
    The local share price index futures          rose 18 points
to 5,815.0, a 0.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.6
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing
by Peter Cooney)
