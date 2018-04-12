Australia shares set to climb, NZ rises in early trade

April 13 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to rise on Friday, tracking Wall Street, which ended higher on strong earnings expectations and easing geopolitical concerns as U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a military strike on Syria may not be imminent. The local share price index futures rose 18 points to 5,815.0, a 0.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)