Australia shares set to continue tumble on second virus wave concerns

May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors were spooked by concerns of a possible second wave of coronavirus infections. Wall Street's major indexes dropped around 2% overnight as investors took profits following a warning from the top U.S. infectious disease expert that premature moves to reopen the nation's economy could lead to novel coronavirus outbreaks and set back economic recovery. The local share price index futures fell 1.3% or 68 points, a 83-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended down 1.07% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.3% by 2226 GMT. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)