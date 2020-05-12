Financials
May 12, 2020 / 10:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to continue tumble on second virus wave concerns

1 Min Read

    May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors
were spooked by concerns of a possible second wave of
coronavirus infections.
    Wall Street's major indexes dropped around 2% overnight as
investors took profits following a warning from the top U.S.
infectious disease expert that premature moves to reopen the
nation's economy could lead to novel coronavirus outbreaks and
set back economic recovery.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.3% or 68
points, a 83-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark ended down 1.07% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about
0.3% by 2226 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below