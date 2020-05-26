Financials
Australia shares set to decline; NZ up

    May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
lower on Wednesday following two days of gains as Sino-U.S.
tensions over Hong Kong are expected to weigh on sentiment. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is preparing
to take action against China this week over its effort to impose
national security laws on Hong Kong, but did not give details.
            
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.1%, a
36-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 2.9% on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5%
in early trade 
    
       

