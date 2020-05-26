Australia shares set to decline; NZ up

May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday following two days of gains as Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong are expected to weigh on sentiment. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is preparing to take action against China this week over its effort to impose national security laws on Hong Kong, but did not give details. The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 36-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 2.9% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)