Australia shares set to dip as virus curbs take toll

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to edge lower at the open on Friday as a strict COVID-19-driven lockdown in the country's second-largest city Melbourne stoked fears of further unemployment and financial damage. The state of Victoria has recorded a sharp resurgence in coronavirus cases, prompting harsh movement restrictions even as policymakers attempt to support the economy through stimulus and wage subsidies. The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 56.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.68% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2215 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)