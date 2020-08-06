Market News
Australia shares set to dip as virus curbs take toll

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to edge
lower at the open on Friday as a strict COVID-19-driven lockdown
in the country's second-largest city Melbourne stoked fears of
further unemployment and financial damage.
    The state of Victoria has recorded a sharp resurgence in
coronavirus cases, prompting harsh movement restrictions even as
policymakers attempt to support the economy through stimulus and
wage subsidies.                         
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.3%, a
56.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.68% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1%
by 2215 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin)
