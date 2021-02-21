Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Australia shares set to dip at the open; NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
lower on Monday, as investors take their cue from a relatively
mixed session in Wall Street on Friday, while weaker commodity
prices were likely to pressure energy and mining stocks. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
72.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 1.3% lower on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
to 12,583.2 points in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
