Australia shares set to dip at the open; NZ rises

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Monday, as investors take their cue from a relatively mixed session in Wall Street on Friday, while weaker commodity prices were likely to pressure energy and mining stocks. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 72.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.3% lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,583.2 points in early trade. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)