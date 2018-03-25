Australia shares set to dive; NZ falls

March 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to tumble on Monday, tracking a slump in U.S. stocks, as fears about a potential U.S. trade war with China rattled investors. The local share price index futures fell 0.9 percent or 51 points to 5,743, a 77.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell about 2 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 46.12 points to 8,469.24 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)