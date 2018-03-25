FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 25, 2018 / 9:06 PM / in 16 hours

Australia shares set to dive; NZ falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to tumble on
Monday, tracking a slump in U.S. stocks, as fears about a
potential U.S. trade war with China rattled investors. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.9
percent or 51 points to 5,743, a 77.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
about 2 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.5
percent or 46.12 points to 8,469.24 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)
