Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to drop on Thursday, after Wall Street tumbled overnight on Federal Reserve concerns that the pandemic-hit U.S. economy faces a tough road to recovery. The local share price index futures fell 0.25%, a 65.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% to a more than five-month high on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.08% by 2223 GMT. (Reporting by Deepali Saxena; Editing by Sandra Maler)