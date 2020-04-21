Australia shares set to drop at open, NZ falls

April 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open firmly lower on Wednesday, tracking an overnight slide on Wall Street, as a collapse in U.S. oil prices underscored fears of a severe economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The local share price index futures fell 2.1%, a 131.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.5% lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)