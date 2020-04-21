Financials
April 21, 2020 / 10:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to drop at open, NZ falls

    April 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
firmly lower on Wednesday, tracking an overnight slide on Wall
Street, as a collapse in U.S. oil prices underscored fears of a
severe economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
    The local share price index futures          fell 2.1%, a
131.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 2.5% lower on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
