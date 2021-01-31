Australia shares set to ease at open on weak U.S. cues, Perth lockdown

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Monday, tracking a sharp sell-off in U.S. equities on Friday amid a clash between Wall Street hedge funds and retail investors, while a fresh lockdown in the country's fourth-most populous city was likely to weigh on domestic risk appetite. The country's 14-day streak of no locally acquired cases came to an end as a security guard working in hotel quarantine in Perth tested positive for COVID-19, prompting authorities to order a five-day lockdown in the city. The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 100.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 0.6% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% at 2118 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)