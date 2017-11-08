Australia shares set to edge higher; NZ down

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to tick up on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which closed at a record high, though lower commodity prices might weigh on the index. Oil prices settled slightly lower on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed rising domestic crude production, while the price of aluminium slipped further as investors judged its recent rally as being mainly driven by speculators rather than supply/demand factors. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 12 points to 6,010, a 6.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.03 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 44.01 points to 7,996.41 in early trade. (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru)