Australia shares set to edge higher, NZ down

May 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, with stronger commodity prices expected to lift material stocks, while expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping key interest rate steady is also likely to boost sentiment. The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady at its policy meeting as policymakers balance recent stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth against sluggish inflation. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 1.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)