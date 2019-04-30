Financials
April 30, 2019 / 10:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to edge higher, NZ down

    May 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Wednesday, with stronger commodity prices expected to lift
material stocks, while expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve
keeping key interest rate steady is also likely to boost
sentiment. 
    The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady at its
policy meeting as policymakers balance recent
stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth against sluggish
inflation.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, a 1.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.5
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
