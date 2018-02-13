Australia shares set to edge higher; NZ slips

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge higher on Wednesday helped by strong metal prices and tracking positive performance on Wall Street on Tuesday. Copper on the LME climbed 2.3 percent while zinc ended up 2.6 percent on Tuesday, while stocks on Wall Street ended the day up for a third straight session, buoyed by technology majors Amazon and Apple . The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent or 14 points to 5,807, a 48.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell as much as 0.9 percent in early trade, dragged by Fletcher Building Ltd , which lost as much as 13.8 percent after flagging a bigger loss for its buildings business in the 2018 fiscal year. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)