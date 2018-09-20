Australia shares set to edge higher; NZ steady

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Friday, mirroring overnight gains on Wall Street, which rose as tensions over ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute eased. However, Aussie energy stocks were expected to take a hit as oil prices pulled back after U.S. President Donald Trump urged the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase production at its meeting in Algeria. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent or 22 points to 6,188, a 18.5 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 0.3 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index down 0.01 percent at 2208 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)