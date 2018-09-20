FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 10:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to edge higher; NZ steady

1 Min Read

    Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open
higher on Friday, mirroring overnight gains on Wall Street,
which rose as tensions over ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute
eased. 
    However, Aussie energy stocks were expected to take a hit as
oil prices pulled back after U.S. President Donald Trump urged
the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase
production at its meeting in Algeria.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent or 22 points to 6,188, a 18.5 point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
declined 0.3 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         down 0.01
percent at 2208 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
