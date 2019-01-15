Australia shares set to edge higher on China stimulus hopes; NZ flat

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge higher on Wednesday, following a firmer finish on Wall Street as China hinted at further stimulative measures to revitalise its slowing economy. The news came just a day after China posted grim trade data for December, indicating that the damaging tariff war with the United States had taken a toll on the world's second largest economy. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,757 by 2058 GMT, a 57.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade at 8,965.45. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones)