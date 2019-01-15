Financials
Australia shares set to edge higher on China stimulus hopes; NZ flat

    Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge
higher on Wednesday, following a firmer finish on Wall Street as
China hinted at further stimulative measures to revitalise its
slowing economy.
    The news came just a day after China posted grim trade data
for December, indicating that the damaging tariff war with the
United States had taken a toll on the world's second largest
economy.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1
percent to 5,757 by 2058 GMT, a 57.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.7 percent on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed in early trade at 8,965.45. 

