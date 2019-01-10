Financials
January 10, 2019 / 9:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to edge higher on Fed chair remarks; NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to edge higher
on Friday, as assurances from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Jerome Powell offset concerns over lack of concrete details in
the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks. 
    Powell reiterated the views of other policymakers that the
Fed would be patient about interest rate hikes.             
    However, trade-related optimism faded as China offered
little details on key issues at stake including the scheduled
U.S. tariff increase on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.
            
    Australian share price index futures          firmed 0.2
percent to 5,749, a 46.3-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent
on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed in early trade at 8,918.66. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru
Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below