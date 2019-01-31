Financials
January 31, 2019 / 9:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to edge higher on miner gains; NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher
on Friday, tracking a jump on Wall Street fueled by strong
earnings, while firm iron ore prices are also likely to benefit
mining stocks.
    Mining stocks look set to extend their rally to a fifth day
after iron ore prices climbed to their highest in nearly 17
months on Thursday over supply concerns following a mining
disaster in Brazil.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 11 points
or 0.2 percent at 2103 GMT, a 49.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark shed
0.4 percent on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.03
percent or 2.72 points to 8,988.06 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
