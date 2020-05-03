Australia shares set to edge lower at open; NZ down

May 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open marginally lower on Monday following a sell-off in the previous session, with the prospect of renewed trade tensions between the United States and China likely to weigh on sentiment. The local share price index futures fell 0.1% to 5,230, a 15.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 5% lower on Friday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 10,382 in early trade. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)