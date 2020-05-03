Financials
May 3, 2020 / 10:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to edge lower at open; NZ down

    May 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
marginally lower on Monday following a sell-off in the previous
session, with the prospect of renewed trade tensions between the
United States and China likely to weigh on sentiment.  
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1% to
5,230, a 15.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark ended 5% lower on Friday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         fell 0.6% to 10,382 in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)
