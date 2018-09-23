Australia shares set to edge lower on iron ore prices; NZ slips

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, with mining stocks likely to be weighed down by the weakness in iron ore prices. Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange lost 0.3 percent to 501 yuan a tonne, on Friday. The local share price index futures slipped 0.4 percent or 23 points to 6,169, a 25.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent at 2206 GMT (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)