September 23, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to edge lower on iron ore prices; NZ slips

1 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Monday, with mining stocks likely to be weighed down by
the weakness in iron ore prices.
    Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange           lost 0.3
percent to 501 yuan a tonne, on Friday.           
    The local share price index futures          slipped 0.4
percent or 23 points to 6,169, a 25.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.4 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.6
percent at 2206 GMT
    
       

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
