Australia shares set to edge lower on material stocks; NZ falls

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street which slipped on Wednesday after investors reduced their risk as they weighed how long the U.S. central bank would continue to raise interest rates. Aussie mining stocks are likely to weigh heavily on the index due to weakness in metal prices. The local share price index futures slipped 0.3 percent or 17 points to 6,164, a 28.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent or 6.4 points on Wednesday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.15 percent at 2207 GMT. The country's central bank is scheduled to meet later in the day at which it is most likely to leave interest rates steady. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)