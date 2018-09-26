FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 10:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to edge lower on material stocks; NZ falls

1 Min Read

    Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Thursday, tracking Wall Street which slipped on Wednesday
after investors reduced their risk as they weighed how long the
U.S. central bank would continue to raise interest rates.
    Aussie mining stocks are likely to weigh heavily on the
index due to weakness in metal prices.         
    The local share price index futures          slipped 0.3
percent or 17 points to 6,164, a 28.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.1 percent or 6.4 points on Wednesday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
0.15 percent at 2207 GMT. The country's central bank is
scheduled to meet later in the day at which it is most likely to
leave interest rates steady.                 

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
