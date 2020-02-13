Australia shares set to edge up at open, NZ inches down

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Friday, with renewed worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak following a spike in China virus cases on Wednesday, which weighed on sentiment. The local share price index futures rose about 0.1%, a 70.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.2% in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged lower in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)