Financials
February 13, 2020 / 9:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to edge up at open, NZ inches down

1 Min Read

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
marginally higher on Friday, with renewed worries about the
economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak following a spike in
China virus cases on Wednesday, which weighed on sentiment.
    The local share price index futures          rose about
0.1%, a 70.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark added 0.2% in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged lower
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
