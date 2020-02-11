Australia shares set to edge up at open, NZ slips

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Wednesday as investors draw relief from a rebound in commodities prices and news the coronavirus outbreak may be over by April. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 55.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.1% in early trade, ahead of the central bank's cash rate decision later in the day. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)