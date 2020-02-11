Financials
February 11, 2020 / 9:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to edge up at open, NZ slips

1 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
marginally higher on Wednesday as investors draw relief from a
rebound in commodities prices and news the coronavirus outbreak
may be over by April.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, a
55.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about
0.1% in early trade, ahead of the central bank's cash rate
decision later in the day.
    
       

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below