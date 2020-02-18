Australia shares set to edge up at open, NZ slips

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to rise marginally at the open on Wednesday ahead of corporate results of blue-chip companies, including miner Fortescue Metals Group and retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd . The local share price index futures rose over 0.1%, a 58.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.2% lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)