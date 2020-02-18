Financials
February 18, 2020 / 9:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to edge up at open, NZ slips

1 Min Read

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to rise
marginally at the open on Wednesday ahead of corporate results
of blue-chip companies, including miner Fortescue Metals Group
         and retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd         .
    The local share price index futures          rose over 0.1%,
a 58.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark finished 0.2% lower on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about
0.2% in early trade.

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below