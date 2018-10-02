FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares set to edge up; New Zealand down

1 Min Read

    Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Wednesday, helped by mining stocks that are expected to inch
up on the back of firmer metal prices. 
    Gold hit its highest in more than a week on Tuesday, while
LME copper         ended up 0.5 percent.               
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.14
percent or 9 points to 6,126, a 0.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
slipped 0.1 percent at 2110 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
