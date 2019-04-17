Australia shares set to edge up; NZ falls

April 18 (Reuters) - Australia shares are poised to inch up in early trade on Thursday as positive economic data from China allayed global growth worries, though broader gains might be capped by losses in mining stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, a 11.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent, or 39.99 points, to 9,942.25 in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)