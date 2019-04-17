Financials
April 17, 2019 / 10:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to edge up; NZ falls

    April 18 (Reuters) - Australia shares are poised to inch up
in early trade on Thursday as positive economic data from China
allayed global growth worries, though broader gains might be
capped by losses in mining stocks.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1
percent, a 11.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.4
percent, or 39.99 points, to 9,942.25 in early trade.

