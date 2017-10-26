FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to edge up; NZ rises
Sections
Featured
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Politics
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
Business
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 9:22 PM / in 2 hours

Australia shares set to edge up; NZ rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to tick up
on Friday, inspired by an advance on Wall Street, while a Brent
crude close at heights not seen in over two years is seen
pushing energy stocks higher.
    Brent crude closed at a 27-month high on Thursday as the
market focused on comments from Saudi Arabia about ending a
global supply glut.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent or 10 points to 5,908, a 8.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
recovered from a drop to rise 0.2 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent in early trade.
    In a move to allow the government to ban foreign speculators
buying New Zealand existing homes, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
said on Thursday she would seek to renegotiate the Trans-Pacific
Partnership agreement in Vietnam in two weeks' time.
            

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.