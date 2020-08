Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to inch higher on Friday, spurred by a tech-fueled rally on Wall Street overnight that saw the Nasdaq Composite finishing at a record high. The local share price index futures ticked up 0.2%, a 38-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% by 2222 GMT. (Reporting by Deepali Saxena; Editing by Sandra Maler)