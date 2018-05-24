Australia shares set to end week lower, New Zealand flat

May 25 (Reuters - Australian shares are poised to decline on Friday, mirroring weakness on Wall Street, which closed lower after U.S. President Donald Trump called off a planned summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Australian energy stocks will likely take a hit as oil prices fell on worries that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may wind down output cuts in place since the start of 2017. The local share price index futures fell 0.45 percent or 27 points to 6,016, a 21.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose slightly to 0.04 percent at 2205 GMT (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)