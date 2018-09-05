Australia shares set to extend losses, NZ slips

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to extend losses on Thursday, tracking declines in global peers as investors positioned themselves more defensively in the midst of U.S. trade disputes with China. Local energy stocks may be hurt by a sharp decline in oil prices on Wednesday after a U.S. Gulf storm weakened and moved away from oil-producing areas. The Australian share price index futures slipped 0.4 percent to 6,190, a 40.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Editing by Chris Reese)