September 5, 2018 / 10:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to extend losses, NZ slips

1 Min Read

    Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to extend
losses on Thursday, tracking declines in global peers as
investors positioned themselves more defensively in the midst of
U.S. trade disputes with China.
    Local energy stocks may be hurt by a sharp decline in oil
prices on Wednesday after a U.S. Gulf storm weakened and moved
away from oil-producing areas.      
    The Australian share price index futures          slipped
0.4 percent to 6,190, a 40.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 1 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
Editing by Chris Reese)
