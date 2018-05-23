Australia shares set to extend losses; NZ steady

May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to slip at the open on Thursday, extending losses to their sixth straight session, with material and energy stocks expected to come under pressure after oil and iron ore prices fell. The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 0.7 percent on Wednesday, while oil benchmarks fell after an unexpected build in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories despite strong demand. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent or 12 points to 6,024, an 8.5 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 0.2 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.04 percent at 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)