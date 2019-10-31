Financials
October 31, 2019 / 9:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares set to fall amid mixed signals on trade deal, NZ slips

1 Min Read

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
weaker on Friday, as conflicting signals surrounding the
Sino-U.S. trade deal kept caution on the forefront.
    Bloomberg on Thursday reported Chinese officials have doubts
about whether it is possible to reach a comprehensive long-term
trade deal with Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump.
            
    Yet, Trump later said the two countries would soon announce
a new location where a "Phase One" trade deal will be signed.
The mixed signals drove Wall Street lower on Thursday, despite
strong earnings from Apple and Facebook.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 22 points
or 0.3%, a 46.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.02%
or 1.99 points to 10,785.83 by 2102 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below