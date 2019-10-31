Australia shares set to fall amid mixed signals on trade deal, NZ slips

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open weaker on Friday, as conflicting signals surrounding the Sino-U.S. trade deal kept caution on the forefront. Bloomberg on Thursday reported Chinese officials have doubts about whether it is possible to reach a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump. Yet, Trump later said the two countries would soon announce a new location where a "Phase One" trade deal will be signed. The mixed signals drove Wall Street lower on Thursday, despite strong earnings from Apple and Facebook. The local share price index futures fell 22 points or 0.3%, a 46.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.02% or 1.99 points to 10,785.83 by 2102 GMT. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)