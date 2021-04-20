Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to fall at the open; NZ slips

By Reuters Staff

    April 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session,
as Wall Street slipped and oil prices dipped overnight on
concerns of a global spike in coronavirus cases.                
       
    The local share price index futures          fell more than
1%, a 106.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark lost 0.7% on Tuesday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         fell 0.2% in early trade on Wednesday.
    

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
