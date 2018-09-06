Australia shares set to fall, NZ flat

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares will likely fall on Friday tracking global peers, as investors brace for any escalation in the trade dispute between the United States and China. MSCI's global stock index fell 0.35 percent on Thursday amid worries U.S. President Donald Trump may impose tariffs on a further $200 billion in Chinese imports as soon as a public comment period on the plan ends. Meanwhile, data on Australian housing finance for July is expected later in the day. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent to 6,120, a 40.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 1.1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was treading water in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Editing by Chris Reese)