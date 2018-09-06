FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to fall, NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares will likely fall on
Friday tracking global peers, as investors brace for any
escalation in the trade dispute between the United States and
China.
    MSCI's global stock index                 fell 0.35 percent
on Thursday amid worries U.S. President Donald Trump may impose
tariffs on a further $200 billion in Chinese imports as soon as
a public comment period on the plan ends.            
    Meanwhile, data on Australian housing finance for July is
expected later in the day.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4
percent to 6,120, a 40.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark declined 1.1
percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
treading water in early trade.

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
Editing by Chris Reese)
