Australia shares set to fall, NZ slips

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australia shares will likely open lower on Wednesday, as energy stocks may feel the pinch of lower oil prices and investors brace for an escalation in the U.S.-China trade conflict. U.S. President Donald Trump has told aides he is ready to impose tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese imports, while a stronger dollar and report of rising stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub weighed on oil prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, a 31.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index declined marginally in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Editing by Chris Reese)