September 4, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to fall, NZ slips

1 Min Read

    Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australia shares will likely open lower
on Wednesday, as energy stocks may feel the pinch of lower oil
prices and investors brace for an escalation in the U.S.-China
trade conflict.
    U.S. President Donald Trump has told aides he is ready to
impose tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese imports, while a
stronger dollar and report of rising stockpiles at the Cushing,
Oklahoma hub weighed on oil prices.                  
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.3
percent, a 31.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         declined
marginally in early trade.

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
Editing by Chris Reese)
