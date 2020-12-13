Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Australia shares set to fall, NZ stock exchange to delay open

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
slightly lower on Monday, likely tracking Wall Street's weak
finish on Friday on uncertainty over fresh stimulus, though the
approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could keep losses in
check. 
    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed with modest declines on
Friday, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an
emergency use authorization for the Pfizer's         coronavirus
vaccine.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.02%, a
12.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. 
    The open of the New Zealand stock exchange and the Fonterra
Shareholders Market on Monday will be delayed due to connection
issues, the bourse operator NZX Ltd          said.             
    
       

