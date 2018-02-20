FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 9:15 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Australia shares set to fall; NZ ticks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to slip at
Wednesday's open as metal prices on the London Metal Exchange
continued to weaken.
    Copper         edged down 0.4 percent on Tuesday, while
aluminium         fell 1.3 percent.
    Australian share price index futures          fell about 0.5
percent, or 28 points, to 5,877, a 63.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark was
flat on Tuesday.
    Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
rose 1 percent in early trade, primarily due to consumer
staples.
    The biggest prop to the index and its biggest percentage
gainer was a2 Milk Company Ltd         , which zoomed as much as
16.8 percent to an all-time high. The firm reported a record
first half profit due to higher demand in China.             

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Mark
Heinrich)
