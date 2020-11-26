Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to fall on fears of slow recovery, vaccine woes

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
lower on Friday as rising global COVID-19 cases stoked fears of
a long-drawn economic recovery, while concerns over the results
of one potential vaccine also dampened sentiment.
    British drugmaker AstraZeneca         said it would likely
run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its
COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage amid questions over the
results from its late-stage study, according to a Bloomberg News
report.                 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.3%, a
12.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was trading
flat at 12,607.62 by 2114 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
