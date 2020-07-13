Market News
July 13, 2020 / 10:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to fall on second-wave coronavirus fears; NZ up

1 Min Read

Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday as a growing
cluster in the country's most populous state fanned fears of a
second wave of the coronavirus.  
    New South Wales on Monday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19
at a pub used by freight drivers. Last week, the neighbouring
state of Victoria went back into lockdown after a surge in
infections.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.8, an
85.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 1% on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
