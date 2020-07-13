Australia shares set to fall on second-wave coronavirus fears; NZ up

Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday as a growing cluster in the country's most populous state fanned fears of a second wave of the coronavirus. New South Wales on Monday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 at a pub used by freight drivers. Last week, the neighbouring state of Victoria went back into lockdown after a surge in infections. The local share price index futures fell 0.8, an 85.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)