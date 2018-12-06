Financials
Australia shares set to fall on Sino-U.S. trade jitters; NZ down

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to slip
lower on Friday in line with global stocks, after the arrest of
a top Chinese technology executive further strained Sino-U.S.
trade relations and stoked worries over global trade outlook.
    Miners will likely underpin losses on the benchmark, as
weakness in iron-ore and copper prices lent added pressure, with
benchmark copper         hitting a three-week low on Thursday.
       
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent or 5 points, a 5.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark edged 0.2 percent
lower on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         declined
0.2 percent to 8,741.49 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru
Editing by Richard Balmforth)
