Australia shares set to fall on Sino-U.S. trade jitters; NZ down

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to slip lower on Friday in line with global stocks, after the arrest of a top Chinese technology executive further strained Sino-U.S. trade relations and stoked worries over global trade outlook. Miners will likely underpin losses on the benchmark, as weakness in iron-ore and copper prices lent added pressure, with benchmark copper hitting a three-week low on Thursday. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 5 points, a 5.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged 0.2 percent lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index declined 0.2 percent to 8,741.49 in early trade. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Richard Balmforth)