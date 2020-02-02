Australia shares set to fall on virus fears, NZ down

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to slump on Monday as worries concerning the global economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the country's largest trading partner, are expected to weigh on investor sentiment. The outbreak, declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, has infected over 14,000 people in China as of late Sunday and resulted in 305 deaths, with one death reported outside mainland China. The local share price index futures fell 1.71%, a 182.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.13% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 1.1% by 2105 GMT. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)