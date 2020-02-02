Financials
Australia shares set to fall on virus fears, NZ down

    Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to slump on
Monday as worries concerning the global economic impact of the
coronavirus outbreak in China, the country's largest trading
partner, are expected to weigh on investor sentiment.
    The outbreak, declared a global emergency by the World
Health Organization, has infected over 14,000 people in China as
of late Sunday and resulted in 305 deaths, with one death
reported outside mainland China.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.71%, a
182.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.13% higher on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about
1.1% by 2105 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
