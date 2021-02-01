Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to follow Wall Street higher, spotlight on RBA

    Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher
on Tuesday after mining stocks drove a Wall Street rebound
overnight, as retail traders rushed towards silver, while
investors back home set sights on a Reserve Bank of Australia
policy meeting later in the day.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.8%, a
24-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
at 2115 GMT.
    
       

