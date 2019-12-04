Financials
December 4, 2019 / 9:36 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Australia shares set to gain after Trump remarks, NZ up

1 Min Read

    Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Thursday, in track with Wall Street peers, after U.S.
President Donald Trump eased investor concerns by saying talks
with China on an interim trade deal were going "very well".
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.8%, a
60.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 1.6% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose about
0.7% in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
