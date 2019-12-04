Australia shares set to gain after Trump remarks, NZ up

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday, in track with Wall Street peers, after U.S. President Donald Trump eased investor concerns by saying talks with China on an interim trade deal were going "very well". The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 60.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.6% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.7% in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)