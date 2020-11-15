Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares set to gain after U.S. stocks notch record close; NZ up

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
higher on Monday tracking Wall Street peers, after U.S. shares
notched a record closing high at the end of last week on upbeat
earnings reports and hopes for a successful COVID-19 vaccine.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.8%, or
51 points, a 27.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Friday.
    Sentiment in Asia is likely to get a lift after the S&P 500
notched a record closing high on Friday, with Cisco Systems
         and Walt Disney Co         reporting strong results,
lending hope that the U.S. economy and companies may be on the
path to a recovery.     
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.6%
by 2122 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up