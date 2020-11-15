Australia shares set to gain after U.S. stocks notch record close; NZ up

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Monday tracking Wall Street peers, after U.S. shares notched a record closing high at the end of last week on upbeat earnings reports and hopes for a successful COVID-19 vaccine. The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, or 51 points, a 27.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Friday. Sentiment in Asia is likely to get a lift after the S&P 500 notched a record closing high on Friday, with Cisco Systems and Walt Disney Co reporting strong results, lending hope that the U.S. economy and companies may be on the path to a recovery. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% by 2122 GMT. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)