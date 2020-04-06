Financials
Australia shares set to gain at open, NZ rises

    April 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Tuesday, taking cues from major gains in U.S. and
European equities as a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths
and new cases in some of the world's hot spots boosted risk
appetite.
    The local share price index futures          rose 2.3%, a
110.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark added 4.3% on Monday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
2% in early trade.
    
       

