Australia shares set to gain at open, NZ rises

April 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, taking cues from major gains in U.S. and European equities as a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases in some of the world's hot spots boosted risk appetite. The local share price index futures rose 2.3%, a 110.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 4.3% on Monday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 2% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)