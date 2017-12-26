FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 26, 2017 / 9:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares set to gain at opening; NZ steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Wednesday, buttressed by a surge in world oil prices.
    Oil prices soared on Tuesday to 2-1/2-year highs and U.S.
crude touched $60 a barrel in light trading volume, boosted by
news of an explosion on a Libyan crude pipeline as well as
voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, or 11 points, to 6,026 - a 43.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark also rose 0.2 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         were flat
in early trade as gains in consumer staples stocks were largely
negated by losses in the healthcare and real estate sectors.

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.