Australia shares set to gain modestly amid lingering trade war worries

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Monday as investors remain cautious amid worries about the China-U.S. trade dispute and ahead of a slew of domestic data this week including Tuesday's monetary policy decision. The local share price index futures rose about 0.1%, a 15-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had risen a tad over 2% last week in its biggest weekly gain since early February. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.01% by 2119 GMT. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)