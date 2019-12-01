Financials
December 1, 2019 / 9:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to gain modestly amid lingering trade war worries

1 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly
higher on Monday as investors remain cautious amid worries about
the China-U.S. trade dispute and ahead of a slew of domestic
data this week including Tuesday's monetary policy decision.
    The local share price index futures          rose about
0.1%, a 15-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark had risen a tad over 2% last week
in its biggest weekly gain since early February.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.01%
by 2119 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below