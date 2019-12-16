Financials
Australia shares set to gain on rate cut hopes, upbeat China data; NZ up

    Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Tuesday, with rising hopes of a rate cut likely to support
equities after the country cut its outlook for growth in the
economy and wages, while robust data from China also added to
investor confidence.
    On Monday, shares logged their biggest daily gain in seven
months, after the government cut the outlook for growth, citing
weak household spending and stagnant wage growth.             
    Meanwhile, data showed industrial output and retail sales
growth accelerated more than expected in November in China,
Australia's biggest trading partner, adding to the positive
sentiment.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4% or 24
points, a 23.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. 
    Elsewhere, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
rose 0.3% to 11,261.29 by 2104 GMT.
    
       

