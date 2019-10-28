Australia shares set to gain on rising trade optimism; NZ gains

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday, tracking robust gains on Wall Street fueled by rising hopes the United States and China may strike a trade deal soon, while expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this week also helped. The S&P 500 hit a record high and the Nasdaq fell just short of a lifetime high on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected to sign a significant part of a trade deal with China ahead of schedule. The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 0.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended little changed on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% or 61.20 points to 10,850.20 by 2104 GMT. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)