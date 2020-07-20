Australia shares set to gain on vaccine hopes; NZ up

July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after potential COVID-19 vaccines showed promising results, while a surge in gold prices is likely to boost the country's prominent gold sub-index. Tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq to a record closing peak on Monday, while gold prices jumped to their highest since September 2011. The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 10.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 11,580.41 points in early trade. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)