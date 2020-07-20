Market News
July 20, 2020 / 10:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to gain on vaccine hopes; NZ up

1 Min Read

    July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on
Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after potential
COVID-19 vaccines showed promising results, while a surge in
gold prices is likely to boost the country's prominent gold
sub-index. 
    Tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq to a record closing peak on
Monday, while gold prices jumped to their highest since
September 2011.                
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7%, a
10.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
to 11,580.41 points in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
